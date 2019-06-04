Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live, World Cup 2019: Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera build the momentum
Live Cricket Score, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in World Cup 2019: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have not started their campaign on a winning note. While the Afghan boys were beaten by Australia in their opening game, Sri Lanka lost by 10 wickets to the Black Caps.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Scorecard
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: As it happens
15:28 IST: 50 up for Sri Lanka in the fifth over!
This man is looking in fine touch.
Sri Lanka have passed 50!#AFGvSL LIVE https://t.co/tJgUF1NEFG pic.twitter.com/fhMjCI4qvf— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 4, 2019
15:00 IST: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera at the crease.
Play is set to get underway!
Here are the line-ups #AfghanAtalan #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/tEIPtJEWsR— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 4, 2019
14:34 IST: Afghanistan win the toss and opt to field.
Toss news from Cardiff! Gulbadin Naib wins the toss and Afghanistan are having a bowl first. #AFGvSL #CWC19
Teams:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan.
Toss news from Cardiff!
Gulbadin Naib wins the toss and Afghanistan are having a bowl first. #AFGvSL LIVE https://t.co/tJgUF1NEFG pic.twitter.com/n0zTvH61g8— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 4, 2019
Squads:
Afghanistan (AFG): Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Sri Lanka (SL): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.