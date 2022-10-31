Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live streaming

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka lock horns in match 32 of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage, with both sides hoping to stay alive in the tournament. Sri Lanka come into this fixture on the back of a loss against Australia.

Afghanistan meanwhile have yet to win a single match in T20 World Cup so far.

Dasun Shanaka led Sri Lanka to the Asia Cup 2022 title, but he faces a stern test in the World Cup, and the Lankan Lions' hopes of reaching the semis could be dashed if they lose on Tuesday.

Similarly, Afghanistan are virtually out of the tournament but a loss tomorrow would all but confirm their elimination.

When will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place on Tuesday, 1 November.

Where will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match live broadcast in India?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match will live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando