Check out the live streaming details for the Afghanistan and South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 match to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is heating up as Afghanistan and South Africa prepare to meet in the tournament's third match. This eagerly awaited clash is set to be an exciting battle between two teams with unique strengths and weaknesses.

Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, has been making steady progress, driven by their strong spin attack and aggressive batting approach. Key players like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be crucial in Afghanistan's effort to challenge their more seasoned rivals.

Conversely, South Africa, under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma, is looking to draw on their rich cricketing history and impressive all-round skills to kick off a successful campaign. With a balanced squad that includes stars like Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Kagiso Rabada, South Africa is well-equipped to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan.

Live Streaming Details

The AFG vs SA match is set to take place on Friday, February 21. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the National Stadium, Karachi. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be livestreamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

Karachi's National Stadium is well known for having a batsman-friendly field. At this venue, the average first innings score has historically been around 240, but it has been rising recently. In the next games, expect to see bigger scores—possibly 270–300 or even higher.

Weather report

The match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Karachi is anticipated to enjoy nice weather. The forecast shows clear skies with little to no chance of rain. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, gradually dropping to about 20 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Predicted playing XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

