HomeCricket

Cricket

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-off Test: Date, time, venue, live streaming, tickets - All you need to know

This match marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand, taking place at Afghanistan's adopted home ground in Greater Noida.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 08:03 PM IST

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-off Test: Date, time, venue, live streaming, tickets - All you need to know
Afghanistan vs New Zealand
TRENDING NOW

Afghanistan and New Zealand are gearing up to compete in a historic one-off Test match, which will be held in Greater Noida, India. Unfortunately, star Afghanistan bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan will be sidelined due to a back injury. In his absence, Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghanistan team, while veteran bowler Tim Southee will captain New Zealand.

As we anticipate the AFG vs NZ showdown, here are some additional details about the upcoming one-off Test.

When will be the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test match?

Afghanistan will take on New Zealand in their home ground in Noida on September 9.

What will the timing of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test?

The match will start from 10:00 AM at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs New Zealand live streaming?

Afghanistan vs New Zealand will be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

How to get tickets?

Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to watch the AFG vs NZ test match for free. In order to secure their tickets, fans must complete an online registration process. Additionally, ticket counters will be set up at various locations in Noida and Greater Noida, including outside the stadium, for those who prefer to register in person. The specific date for the commencement of registration will be announced in due course.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Shams Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Khalil Ahmad

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

