CRICKET
Check out the live streaming details for the Afghanistan and Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Afghanistan and Australia are gearing up for their final group-stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the renowned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This eagerly awaited clash is vital for both teams, as their hopes of reaching the semi-finals depend on the result of this thrilling encounter.
Australia began their campaign with a win against England, but a frustrating outcome against South Africa, where the match was called off due to bad weather, has put them in a tricky situation. They now need to deliver a strong performance in their last group stage game to secure a place in the next round.
On the other hand, Afghanistan faced a challenging defeat against South Africa but rallied back with a remarkable victory over England, keeping their dreams of advancing alive. A win against Australia would guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals, representing a significant milestone for the Afghan team.
Live Streaming Details
The AFG vs AUS match is set to take place on Friday, February 28. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.
Pitch report
The pitch is expected to be favorable for batters, offering consistent bounce and carry that will benefit aggressive stroke play. Fast bowlers may receive some help early on with movement and seam, but their impact is likely to decrease as the game progresses. As the pitch dries out, spinners may become more effective, extracting turn and bounce in the later stages of the game.
Weather report
AccuWeather predicts that Lahore will be cool with a temperature of 19 degrees, feeling like 18 degrees. There is a 71 percent chance of rain in the morning, which could affect the Australia vs Afghanistan match at Gaddafi Stadium. The rain is expected to last for about two hours.
Predicted playing XIs
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Also read| Here’s how Afghanistan, Australia, and South Africa can qualify for Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals after England’s exit
