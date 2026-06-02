Afghanistan to host India in bilateral T20I series ahead of 2026 Asian Games; details inside

Afghanistan could host India for a historic T20I series ahead of the Asian Games, according to reports. The proposed bilateral contest is expected to strengthen cricket ties between the two nations while offering both teams valuable preparation before the continental event.

Afghanistan is getting ready to host India in an international cricket series for the first time, with all three T20Is likely to take place in Delhi this September. The matches are expected at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with September 13, 16, and 19 penciled in as probable dates. Nothing’s official yet, but the plan moved forward after the Afghanistan Cricket Board asked the BCCI for a return tour.

A BCCI official told TOI that both boards are on the same page about the series. It's a big deal for Afghanistan—they rarely get the chance to host a giant like India, even if the games are on Indian soil. The venue is being sorted out with the Delhi and District Cricket Association, which would let Afghanistan use Arun Jaitley Stadium as their home ground. Because of security and logistics back home, Afghanistan has had to call a lot of different places "home" for their international games, including spots in India and the UAE.

The BCCI brokered a deal between the Afghanistan board and Delhi’s cricket association to make the stadium available. The DDCA is adjusting its own Premier League T20 schedule to fit this series in.

The timing here matters. India’s selectors are about to pick a 15-man T20 squad for the Asian Games, with the cricket segment starting September 23. So, these matches against Afghanistan could double as both a proving ground for fringe players and a tune-up for those heading to the Games.

The selection committee already has the itinerary. They’ll use it to help pick their Asian Games squad.

Afghanistan will already be in India in June for one Test and three ODIs, but the T20Is in September stand out—they’ll be listed as the hosts.

For Afghanistan, this series means prime exposure, more revenue, and another crack at a major team. For India, it fits the BCCI’s habit of backing up smaller boards while giving its selectors valuable match practice before a big event.

If everything falls into place, this could be a milestone: Afghanistan, hosting India, right in Delhi—a neutral home for a team used to traveling for its cricket journey.

The BCCI and the Afghanistan board have a solid relationship. The BCCI has helped boards like Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe by sending Indian teams to play and boost their finances. Now, Afghanistan’s getting the same backing. There’ll be an official announcement once a few final details are sorted out.

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