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Afghanistan to host India for 3 T20Is in Delhi from September 13, Bangladesh tour in doubt

Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series in Delhi from September 13, with matches on September 13, 15 and 17. The series is expected to leave India’s proposed Bangladesh white-ball tour unlikely to take place.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

Afghanistan to host India for 3 T20Is in Delhi from September 13, Bangladesh tour in doubt
Courtesy: AP
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the dates for the eagerly anticipated three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. This series is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on the 13th, 15th, and 17th of September.

The Indian cricket board made this announcement on August 12. This series is expected to be a landmark event, as it will be the first time Afghanistan officially hosts India in a bilateral cricket series on Indian soil.

IND vs AFG T20I series kicks off on September 13 in Delhi

The BCCI shared the series dates on social media, confirming that all matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In their statement, the BCCI noted, "The series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Program and will be played in India, where Afghanistan has held its home matches in recent years."

Earlier this year, India triumphed over Afghanistan in a one-off Test and three ODIs in June. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia remarked, "We recently hosted Afghanistan for a Test and ODI series in June, and this T20I series will complete the competition between the two teams across all three formats. We eagerly await the arrival of the Afghanistan team in Delhi and are confident that this series will be both thrilling and memorable."

India's tour of Bangladesh now seems unlikely

The confirmation of the Afghanistan series has effectively eliminated the possibility of India's planned white-ball tour to Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had scheduled a window from September 1 to 13 for six limited-overs matches against India, but this overlaps with the Afghanistan series.

With less than three weeks to go before the proposed Bangladesh matches, the tour now seems improbable unless an unexpected last-minute decision is made by the governments of both nations.

Also read| IND vs SL: Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests, Sarfaraz Khan named replacement

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