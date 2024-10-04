Afghanistan star Rashid Khan gets married in dazzling event in Kabul, wedding videos and pics go viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal makes HUGE investment in US Airline, buys 3600000 shares worth Rs....

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

'Just for the sake...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan levels serious allegations after he meets daughter

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

What is pleasure marriage? Why Indonesian women are getting married to tourists?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

What is pleasure marriage? Why Indonesian women are getting married to tourists?

What is pleasure marriage? Why Indonesian women are getting married to tourists?

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

HomeCricket

Cricket

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan gets married in dazzling event in Kabul, wedding videos and pics go viral

Numerous teammates of Rashid Khan were in attendance at the wedding, offering their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 05:07 PM IST

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan gets married in dazzling event in Kabul, wedding videos and pics go viral
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Afghanistan's renowned leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Kabul on Thursday, October 3rd, alongside his three brothers, Amir Khalil, Zakiullah, and Raza Khan. The grand event took place at the prestigious Imperial Continental Hotel in Kabul and was graced by the presence of esteemed members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Numerous teammates of Rashid Khan were in attendance at the wedding, offering their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds. Distinguished figures such as the CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Naseeb Khan, former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, and rising stars including Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Mujeeb Ur Rehman, were among the guests who joined in the celebration.

Mohammad Nabi, taking to the social media platform, extended his warm congratulations to Rashid Khan on this joyous occasion.

"Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead," Nabi captioned his post.

Rashid is widely regarded as one of the premier cricketers of his generation, particularly excelling in T20I cricket. He boasts an impressive array of records, such as being the fastest bowler to reach both 50 and 100 wickets. Additionally, Rashid has previously held the prestigious title of the top-ranked bowler in the ICC T20I rankings.

Afghanistan is scheduled to compete in a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in November. Although the venue for the series has not been announced yet, it is anticipated to be an exciting contest given Afghanistan's impressive performance on the international stage.

Recently, the Afghan players showcased their talent by defeating South Africa in a three-match ODI series held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Afghanistan emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline, demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork across all aspects of the game.

Also read| 'Virat Kohli one of the greatest, Babar Azam yet to...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer denies any comparison

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Absolute rubbish': CSK physio slams Harbhajan Singh for saying MS Dhoni 'punched screen' after loss to RCB in IPL

'Absolute rubbish': CSK physio slams Harbhajan Singh for saying MS Dhoni 'punched screen' after loss to RCB in IPL

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to play Sita in Ayodhya's Ramlila: 'With the blessings of Lord Ram...'

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to relocate to party's RS MP Ashok Mittal's residence in Delhi

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to relocate to party's RS MP Ashok Mittal's residence in Delhi

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, BITS graduate who left high-paying job at Google, got highest marks in UPSC exam, he is...

Vijay Kiragandur, producer who made blockbusters KGF, Kantara possible, turns 48

Vijay Kiragandur, producer who made blockbusters KGF, Kantara possible, turns 48

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement