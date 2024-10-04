Afghanistan star Rashid Khan gets married in dazzling event in Kabul, wedding videos and pics go viral

Afghanistan's renowned leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Kabul on Thursday, October 3rd, alongside his three brothers, Amir Khalil, Zakiullah, and Raza Khan. The grand event took place at the prestigious Imperial Continental Hotel in Kabul and was graced by the presence of esteemed members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Numerous teammates of Rashid Khan were in attendance at the wedding, offering their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds. Distinguished figures such as the CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Naseeb Khan, former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, and rising stars including Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and Mujeeb Ur Rehman, were among the guests who joined in the celebration.

Mohammad Nabi, taking to the social media platform, extended his warm congratulations to Rashid Khan on this joyous occasion.

"Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead," Nabi captioned his post.

Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead.@rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/fP1LswQHhr October 3, 2024

Black is the ultimate style statement. Congratulations Mr. Magician @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/KlMYqzpJ32 — Wazhma Ayoubi (@WazhmaAyoubi) October 3, 2024

Historical Night



Kabul is hosting the wedding ceremony of the prominent Afghan cricket star and our CAPTAIN Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19



Rashid Khan and his three brother got married at same day.



Wishing him a and his thee brother happy and healthy life ahead! pic.twitter.com/YOMuyfMMXP — Afghan Atalan (@AfghanAtalan1) October 3, 2024

Spokesman of Kabul Police congratulating Rashid Khan on his wedding pic.twitter.com/9M9nbK9SMW — Team (@RashidKhanRK19) October 4, 2024

King Khan is thankful to all the fans



Vid:- @Shamshadnetwork pic.twitter.com/5cEjwi3z3T — Team (@RashidKhanRK19) October 3, 2024

Rashid is widely regarded as one of the premier cricketers of his generation, particularly excelling in T20I cricket. He boasts an impressive array of records, such as being the fastest bowler to reach both 50 and 100 wickets. Additionally, Rashid has previously held the prestigious title of the top-ranked bowler in the ICC T20I rankings.

Afghanistan is scheduled to compete in a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in November. Although the venue for the series has not been announced yet, it is anticipated to be an exciting contest given Afghanistan's impressive performance on the international stage.

Recently, the Afghan players showcased their talent by defeating South Africa in a three-match ODI series held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Afghanistan emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline, demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork across all aspects of the game.

