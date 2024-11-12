This remarkable achievement came during a thrilling match against Bangladesh in Sharjah

Afghanistan's rising star, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, made headlines on Monday as he became the second-youngest player in cricket history to score eight One Day International (ODI) centuries. This remarkable achievement came during a thrilling match against Bangladesh in Sharjah, where Gurbaz's century was pivotal in securing a 5-wicket victory for his team, clinching the series 2-1.

Gurbaz, aged 22 years and 349 days, surpassed legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to reach this milestone. The only player younger than him to achieve this feat is South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who accomplished it at 22 years and 312 days. Tendulkar had reached his eighth ODI ton at 22 years and 357 days, while Kohli did so at 23 years and 27 days. With this century, Gurbaz now holds the record for the most ODI hundreds by an Afghan player, further establishing his dominance in the format.

In the match, Afghanistan chased down a target of 245 runs, with Gurbaz scoring 101 runs off 120 balls, including five fours and seven sixes. His innings were crucial as he navigated a shaky start for Afghanistan, which saw them lose three wickets for just 81 runs. However, Gurbaz formed a vital partnership with Azmatullah Omarzai, who contributed an unbeaten 70 runs, allowing Afghanistan to secure victory with ten balls to spare.

The match also showcased Bangladesh's batting efforts, with Mahmudullah scoring a valiant 98 runs and Mehidy Hasan Miraz adding a half-century. Despite their efforts, Afghanistan's bowling attack, led by Omarzai's four wickets, proved too strong. This victory marks Afghanistan's third consecutive ODI series win, following triumphs over South Africa and Ireland earlier this year.