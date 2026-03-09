Afghanistan-Sri Lanka white-ball series set to be postponed indefinitely due to Middle East conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the white-ball series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka has been postponed indefinitely. Know more about it here.

The first match in the 3-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka was scheduled for March 13

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has now impacted one of the bilateral series in cricket. The upcoming white-ball series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to commence on March 13, has been postponed indefinitely due to the escalating military conflict in the region. As per ESPNCricinfo, neither Sri Lanka Cricket nor Afghanistan Cricket Board has issued any official statement so far regarding this; however, both the cricketing boards have a consensus over not playing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The white-ball series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka was scheduled to begin on March 13 with a T20I game in Sharjah. Notably, this was also Afghanistan's first series under the new captain, Ibrahim Zadran, replacing Rashid Khan after the team got eliminated in the group stage of the recently concluded ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Ahead of the postponement of this limited-overs series, travel plans of several teams that were in India and Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup were disrupted due to airspace closure in the Middle East.

Teams like West Indies, South Africa, and England were stuck in India due to the ongoing conflict, but later the ICC stepped forward and arranged charter flights for these players.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board also appointed a new head coach after the departure of Jonathan Trott. ACB appointed Richard Pybus as the head coach of the Afghanistan national team, who has previously coached the Pakistan and Bangladesh teams as well.