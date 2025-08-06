Twitter
Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan sets new benchmark in T20 cricket with record-breaking feat

Rashid's achievement not only cements his reputation as the most prolific T20 bowler ever but also sets a high bar in a format dominated by some of cricket's greatest finishers and spinners.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 09:32 PM IST

Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan sets new benchmark in T20 cricket with record-breaking feat

Afghanistan wrist-spinner Rashid Khan made history by becoming the first player to achieve 650 wickets in T20 cricket. He reached this remarkable milestone on Tuesday, August 5, at Lord's in London during the inaugural match of The Hundred. The wrist-spinner restricted London Spirit to 80 runs in 94 balls and took three wickets for the Oval Invincibles. He recorded figures of 3/11 in 20 balls after dismissing Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, and Ryan Higgins. He also reached the 650 wickets mark in T20 cricket during this match, getting Dawson leg before wicket for just one run.

With 651 wickets from 478 innings at an average of 18.54 and four five-wicket hauls to his name, the Afghanistan wrist-spinner became the first to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, the Oval Invincibles secured victory by six wickets, thanks to his outstanding performance, which provided them with a strong start to their title defense. As the Invincibles chased down the target in 69 balls, Will Jacks (24 off 24), Tawanda Muyeye (18 off 20), and Sam Curran (14 off 9) were the top scorers.

Rashid once again demonstrated his match-winning capabilities in the shortest format, leading his team to victory and earning the Hero of the Match award. Previously, Rashid took 4/19 for the Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpadeeza Cricket League. He concluded the tournament with five wickets, but he could only manage one more in the previous four matches.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old's IPL 2025 season was lackluster, as he only took nine wickets in 15 games at an average of 57.11 and an economy rate of 9.34, with his best figures being 2/25. Therefore, Rashid will be eager to continue his excellent form and help the Invincibles defend their title after starting The Hundred on a high note.

Also read| Shubman Gill era begins? Ex-India star backs youngster to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain

