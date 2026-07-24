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Afghanistan set to host India in Delhi for 3 T20Is ahead of Asian Games 2026

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in Delhi ahead of the 2026 Asian Games. The series is expected to serve as crucial preparation for the Men in Blue, allowing the team to fine-tune combinations, assess form, and build momentum before the continental event.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

Afghanistan set to host India in Delhi for 3 T20Is ahead of Asian Games 2026
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In September, Afghanistan is scheduled to host India for a trio of T20I matches in preparation for the Asian Games in Japan. This series has been arranged to help both teams gear up for the prestigious event, which begins in late September.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the matches will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on the 13th, 15th, and 17th of September. It's important to highlight that Afghanistan has previously hosted various teams in India, specifically in Dehradun, Greater Noida, and Lucknow. However, this marks the first occasion that the Afghan team will be hosting India on Indian soil.

Why is Afghanistan's cricket team hosting India in India?

The Central Asian nation lacks the necessary cricket infrastructure to hold such events at home, which is why they are hosting the Indian cricket team in India. Additionally, the Afghan team often plays its home matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The T20I series will serve as a warm-up for the Asian Games

India has announced a formidable squad for the Asian Games, which will take place from September 24 to October 1. Thus, the matches against Afghanistan will offer the Indian team valuable practice before the significant event. Prior to these home matches, India will also be traveling to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series.

Cricket made its debut at the Asian Games in 2010 in Guangzhou, and it returned in Incheon four years later. However, the sport was subsequently removed from the event before making a comeback in 2023.

In June, Afghanistan visited India for a one-off Test and three ODIs, but unfortunately, they lost all of them. The series faced considerable criticism due to being played in extreme heat at New Chandigarh, and it commenced just a week after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Following the single Test match, India went on to compete in three ODIs, where they achieved a clean sweep against the visitors. Shubman Gill celebrated his first one-day series victory as the captain of the Indian team. The Men in Blue then shifted their focus to the ODIs against England after a disappointing T20I series against Ireland.

Nevertheless, despite having prominent players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah in their lineup, India fell short in the three-match series, losing 2-1.

India men's T20I squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah

Also read| Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi announces international retirement after World Cup final defeat

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