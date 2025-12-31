FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Afghanistan reveal 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Rashid Khan named captain

Afghanistan have announced their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with IPL superstar Rashid Khan named captain. The squad blends experienced all-rounders, explosive batters and a strong spin attack as Afghanistan aim for a historic run in the mega event.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

Afghanistan has officially announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The team is set to participate in this grand tournament, scheduled from February 7 to March 8, under the captaincy of the renowned all-rounder Rashid Khan. Mujeeb Ur Rahman makes his return to the shortest format of the game, while Ibrahim Zadran has been appointed as his deputy.

Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, and Mohammad Nabi, who will turn 41 on January 1, 2026, have also been included in the squad. Furthermore, the return of Naveen-ul-Haq and Gulbadin Naib has significantly strengthened their bowling attack.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai are the additional fast bowlers selected for the World Cup team. The three players named as reserves for this major event are AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

The Chief Selector of the ACB, Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, provided insight into the decision to leave Allah Ghazanfar out of the squad, describing the player as unfortunate for not being included.

"We had good discussions over the past few days and finalised the squad. Gulbadin Naib is a big-match player, and his return boosts our team. We are also pleased to have Naveen Ul Haq back, which enhances the quality of our fast bowling. It was a tough decision to leave AM Ghazanfar out of the main squad, as his place made way for Mujeeb. Shahidullah Kamal performed well in the recent event and provides us with a valuable left-handed option, which is crucial in major tournaments," he said.

Importantly, the same team will engage in a three-match T20I series against the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates from January 19 to 22. Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada are all placed in Group D of the T20 World Cup. They will kick off their campaign in Chennai against New Zealand on February 8.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

