Afghanistan record historic series win against Pakistan, Rashid Khan reveals strategy

Batting second Rashid Khan and Co lost only three wickets but the match went deep till 19.5 overs making it an interesting finish. After winning the 2nd T20 match by 7 wickets Afghanistan won the 3-match series with one game to be played on Sunday (March 27) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Afghanistan registered their maiden series win over Pakistan after defeating them in two back-to-back T20 games. In the second match on Sunday (March 26), Pakistan faced an early blow when Afghanistan Left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed two of Pakistan batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique on duck in the very first over and took control over the opponent. 
Shadab Khan-led Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were 63 for 5. Imad Wasim’s 64* off 57 and Shadab’s 32 off 25 saved Pakistan from wrapping up in two digits and took the team to a respectable total of 131. 

Batting second Rashid Khan and Co lost only three wickets but the match went deep till 19.5 overs making it an interesting finish. After winning the 2nd T20 match by 7 wickets Afghanistan won the 3-match series with one game to be played on Sunday  (March 27) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.  

Talking about the match Rashid khan said that the strategy was to go there, take the match deep and finish it, “Great honour and pleasure to lead this wonderful team. Great effort with the ball, and then we took it deep and finished it off. This wicket is always a 150-160 wicket. But Pakistan-Afghanistan game is pressure game and that makes it 125-130. 130 was a good total, but we tried our best to take it deep and finish it. Strategy was to go there and make sure you take responsibility. Take it deep and try to finish it. We have players to finish it like Nabi and Najib. Main thing was to have wickets in hand” said the Afghanistan skipper.

After defeating Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE, This was the first time Afghanistan ever won a series against a Top six ranked ICC team.

