Afghanistan re-appoint Rashid Khan as T20I captain, replaces Mohammad Nabi

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been appointed as Afghanistan's T20I captain, a year after stepping down as skipper. The 24-year-old will take over for all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who resigned after the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.

Rashid Khan led Afghanistan in seven Twenty20 Internationals in 2019. He resigned, however, just after Afghanistan confirmed their lineup for the T20 World Cup in 2021. Rashid said that he decided to step down as captain since the Afghanistan Cricket Board failed to consult him before selecting the World Cup squad.

Rashid, the World No. 2 bowler, is expected to lead Afghanistan in the game's shortest format in the run-up to the T20 World Cup in 2024. Rashid will take over as captain when Afghanistan visits UAE for a three-match Twenty20 International series in February 2023.

Rashid's appointment comes after ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf expressed his wish for the renowned spinner to captain the T20I team. Rashid Khan has represented Afghanistan in 74 T20I matches and has 122 wickets to his name in the format, which places him third behind Tim Southee (134) and Shakib Al Hassan (128).

"Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format," said Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf in a statement.

Rashid Khan said the squad would be focused on acting morally on the field and providing joy to the country in his remarks over his promotion to the position of captain.

"Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation," Rashid said, as quoted by ACB.

With 361 T20 matches played for 15 different teams worldwide starting in 2015, Rashid has also been in great demand for franchise cricket. He has taken a whopping 491 wickets, placing him second only to Dwayne Bravo (614) in terms of most wickets in the format.

