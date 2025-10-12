Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...

Diane Keaton, The Godfather, Annie Hall Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 79

BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval

Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow

Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hu

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, step-by-step guide to download

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch

A video shared by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, their star batter was seen taken off the field in a wheelchair after sustaining a calf injury during an ODI game against Bangladesh. Check it out.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch
Rahmat Shah left the field in a wheelchair after an injury
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Afghanistan's star batter Rahmat Shah got injured during the 2nd ODI game against Bangladesh on Saturday. He sustained a calf injury in the 15th over when he trying to take a single, following which he was taken off the field. Rahmat braved the injury to try to bat after his team lost their 9th wicket in the 45th over. However, he could handle the pain just for one ball and Afghanistan's physio Nirmalan Thanabalasingam ran out to help him and the batter was taken off the field in a wheelchair.

Take a look

''He unfortunately succumbed to his injury, so he is out now. We will do all the right things in terms of imaging and stuff tomorrow. He is going to be out for some time, I think,'' ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting the physio.

 

Meanwhile, Rahmat Shah has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI match against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be played on October 14 in Abu Dhabi.

 

AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI

 

Coming back to the second ODI, Afghanistan won the Toss and opted to bat first in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, Afghanistan managed to post just 190 runs on board and were bowled out in the 45th over. For AFG, only Ibrahim Zadran could play a 50-plus run knock and scored 95 off 140 balls. In reply, Bangladesh failed to chase down the target and were bundled out at 109 in the 29th over.

 

With any guesses, Ibrahim Zadran also won the Player of the Match award.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Haryana CM Saini issues BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter how influential...'
Haryana CM's BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter...'
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejections, now owns Rs 9190000000000 firm, his company is...
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejectio
Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered from retired PWD engineer
Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered..
Watch: Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Crown Jewel match
Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Cr
Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities
Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE