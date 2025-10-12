Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch

A video shared by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, their star batter was seen taken off the field in a wheelchair after sustaining a calf injury during an ODI game against Bangladesh. Check it out.

Afghanistan's star batter Rahmat Shah got injured during the 2nd ODI game against Bangladesh on Saturday. He sustained a calf injury in the 15th over when he trying to take a single, following which he was taken off the field. Rahmat braved the injury to try to bat after his team lost their 9th wicket in the 45th over. However, he could handle the pain just for one ball and Afghanistan's physio Nirmalan Thanabalasingam ran out to help him and the batter was taken off the field in a wheelchair.

Take a look

Pure dedication from @RahmatShah_08, who put his body on the line for his country, walking out to bat when he could barely walk. #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBAN2025 | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/BYdM8akhzz — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 11, 2025

''He unfortunately succumbed to his injury, so he is out now. We will do all the right things in terms of imaging and stuff tomorrow. He is going to be out for some time, I think,'' ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting the physio.

Meanwhile, Rahmat Shah has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI match against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be played on October 14 in Abu Dhabi.

AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI

Coming back to the second ODI, Afghanistan won the Toss and opted to bat first in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, Afghanistan managed to post just 190 runs on board and were bowled out in the 45th over. For AFG, only Ibrahim Zadran could play a 50-plus run knock and scored 95 off 140 balls. In reply, Bangladesh failed to chase down the target and were bundled out at 109 in the 29th over.

With any guesses, Ibrahim Zadran also won the Player of the Match award.