Afghanistan leapfrog former world champions England in ODI rankings to equal all-time highest position

Afghanistan rose to seventh in the latest ICC ODI rankings after defeating Zimbabwe to clinch the tri-series title. England dropped to eighth following losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka while Sri Lanka climbed to sixth in the updated standings.

Afghanistan has surged past England in the ICC men's ODI team rankings after clinching victory in their tri-series competition held in the UAE. The team earned two rating points, ascending from eighth to seventh position, while England experienced a decline, losing two points following consecutive losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, dropping from sixth to eighth place.

The tri-series championship match took place in Sharjah, where Afghanistan restricted Zimbabwe to 169 runs. Rashid Khan spearheaded the bowling effort with three dismissals, supported by Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi, and Bilal Sami, who each took two wickets.

Pursuing the target, Ibrahim Zadran provided the foundation for victory with a composed unbeaten 70 from 96 deliveries, striking four boundaries and one maximum. He shared a 68-run partnership with opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 36, followed by an 82-run stand for the third wicket alongside skipper Rahmat Shah, who contributed 43 runs. Afghanistan successfully chased down the 170-run objective in the 35th over to claim the series. Zadran earned player of the match honors, while Rashid claimed player of the series recognition after capturing 11 wickets throughout the tournament.

How have the other teams fared in the latest rankings?

Sri Lanka capitalized on England's downturn and climbed to sixth position in the revised standings. Zimbabwe gained two points for reaching the tri-series final but stayed in 11th place. Bangladesh, who failed to secure any victories in the tri-series, surrendered two points yet maintained their ninth-place position.

How does Afghanistan’s rise impact the ODI top ten?

Afghanistan's ascent to seventh position marks a significant realignment in the upper echelon of the ODI rankings. Holding 2926 points with a rating of 94 from 31 matches, they now trail Sri Lanka in sixth by just one point. England, possessing 93 rating points from 36 matches, have fallen behind both teams following their series defeats in Rawalpindi.

Afghanistan's seventh-place position now sits 15 rating points ahead of West Indies in tenth, with Bangladesh occupying ninth place at 81 points and West Indies trailing at 79. India continues to dominate the top spot with an impressive 115-point rating, followed by New Zealand in second with 109 points and South Africa holding third place at 104 points. These updated rankings stem from the tri-series competition held in the UAE, where Afghanistan's outstanding collective display throughout the tournament—highlighted by Rashid's remarkable 11-wicket performance and Zadran's decisive match-clinching innings in the final—fundamentally altered the competitive landscape.

Updated ICC ODI rankings

India – 36 matches, 4122 points, rating 115

New Zealand – 35 matches, 3809 points, rating 109

South Africa – 34 matches, 3547 points, rating 104

Pakistan – 34 matches, 3505 points, rating 103

Australia – 35 matches, 3568 points, rating 102

Sri Lanka – 41 matches, 3896 points, rating 95

Afghanistan – 31 matches, 2926 points, rating 94

England – 36 matches, 3331 points, rating 93

Bangladesh – 41 matches, 3304 points, rating 81

West Indies – 37 matches, 2924 points, rating 79