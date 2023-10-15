Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs to register one of the biggest upsets of World Cup

ENG vs AFG: England were all out at 215 runs in 40.3 overs while chasing a 285 runs target in World Cup 2023.

ENG vs AFG: Afghanistan has created history after beating England by 69 runs to register one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup on Sunday. England were all out at 215 runs in 40.3 overs while chasing a 285 runs target. Afghanistan have also registered their first win over England in One-Day Internationals.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil slammed half-centuries in carrying Afghanistan to 284 in 49.5 overs against England in match 13 of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in with 23 and 28 respectively as Afghanistan recovered from 190 for six to post a good total on board. In reply, Harry Brook made a 61-ball 66 to keep England's hopes alive but they eventually couldn't counter the disciplined effort of the Afghan bowlers, led by Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51). Mohammad Nabi (2/16), Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/50) and Naveen-ul-Haq (1/44) also chipped in.

Afghanistan scripted history with a stunning upset win over defending champions England in Delhi in a thrilling https://t.co/bg3maGwrG6 pic.twitter.com/YJ2Qd4dDN8 — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2023

Brief scores:

Afghanistan: 284 all out in 49.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ikram Alikhil 58; Adil Rashid 3/42).

England: 215 all out in 40.3 overs (Harry Brook 66; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/51, Rashid Khan 3/37).

