Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs to register one of the biggest upsets of World Cup

Headlines

Urmila Matondkar has this to say about pay disparity in film industry: ‘There are times when male actor is…’

Imtiaz Ali calls acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday ‘mistake’: ‘Woh mujhe zaleel karna chahta tha…’

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill dies after brief illness

AUS vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Canadian PM Trudeau extends wishes for Navratri amid India vs Canada row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Imtiaz Ali calls acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday ‘mistake’: ‘Woh mujhe zaleel karna chahta tha…’

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill dies after brief illness

AUS vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

7 Foods that help to increase platelet count

Benefits of maintaining to-do list

Biggest upsets in World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Imtiaz Ali calls acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday ‘mistake’: ‘Woh mujhe zaleel karna chahta tha…’

Rashmeet Kaur spills the beans about her ‘crazy’ song Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak: ‘Yeh shaadiyon mai bhi…’ | Exclusive

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs to register one of the biggest upsets of World Cup

ENG vs AFG: England were all out at 215 runs in 40.3 overs while chasing a 285 runs target in World Cup 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ENG vs AFG: Afghanistan has created history after beating England by 69 runs to register one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup on Sunday. England were all out at 215 runs in 40.3 overs while chasing a 285 runs target. Afghanistan have also registered their first win over England in One-Day Internationals.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil slammed half-centuries in carrying Afghanistan to 284 in 49.5 overs against England in match 13 of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. 

While star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in with 23 and 28 respectively as Afghanistan recovered from 190 for six to post a good total on board. In reply, Harry Brook made a 61-ball 66 to keep England's hopes alive but they eventually couldn't counter the disciplined effort of the Afghan bowlers, led by Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51). Mohammad Nabi (2/16), Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/50) and Naveen-ul-Haq (1/44) also chipped in.

Brief scores:
Afghanistan: 284 all out in 49.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ikram Alikhil 58; Adil Rashid 3/42).
England: 215 all out in 40.3 overs (Harry Brook 66; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/51, Rashid Khan 3/37).

READ | AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Navratri 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family, friends happy navratri

Nani reacts on asked if he requested director to add kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

Who is Speed, the American YouTuber cheering for India ahead of Ind vs Pak cricket clash

Meet India’s richest doctor, started business from rented house in Bengaluru, his whopping net worth is...

Shubman Gill chance of playing IND vs PAK match stands at 99%, big update from Rohit Sharma

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE