'5 minute mein English khatam ho jayegi': Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi's video before press conference goes VIRAL

When there is a big competition like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, nations from across the world, come together to fight for the coveted trophy. With English not being the main language in most countries, it sometimes becomes difficult to convey and express emotions.

However, it is mostly the captains who do most of the talking, but it is not necessary for them to know the language properly.

One such incident took place when Afghanistan cricket team captain Mohammad Nabi was addressing the media in a press conference. He, however, may not be the biggest fan of media duties as he very sweetly said that addressing them is "the hardest thing".

He in fact went on to hilariously remark that he would run out of the ability to speak in English in five minutes. The video of the same has even gone VIRAL.

"Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh, kasam se," Nabi can be heard telling another person in the video. ("This is the hardest thing brother, I swear.")

"Kitne questions hai?" Nabi then asks the other person, presumably a media manager. ("How many questions are there?")

"5 minute mein meri English khatam ho jayegi bhai," Nabi then adds. ("In five minutes, my English will be over.")

"5 mint main meri English Khatam hojye gi"#T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/ugbmHFLeL4 — Abdul Wahab (@abdulwahabdr02) October 26, 2021

As for the 36-year-old, the Afghan captain can speak fluent Urdu, as he has grown up in Pakistan's Peshawar. He grew up there after his family fled from Afghanistan in the 80s during the years of the Soviet military intervention.

As far as cricket is concerned, Nabi has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2017 and has been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad.

Afghanistan had begun their T20 World Cup campaign with a thumping 130-run win over Scotland on Monday and they will next face Pakistan on October 29.