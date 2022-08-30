Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, become 1st team to reach Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan reach Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 after win over Bangladesh

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to confirm their passage into the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 42-run knock, alongside Najibullah Zadran's 43-run effort, helped the Afghanistan side to chase down the required total with 9 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Bangla Tigers had been restricted to a total of 127/7, courtesy of three-wicket spells from both Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

With the win, Mohammad Nabi's side becomes the first team to confirm their place in Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 stage, as they will finish at the top of group A. As for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the two sides will face off on September 1 to decide who joins Afghanistan in the next round.

What a win!



Things went right down to the wire but AfghanAtalan led by the Zadran duo of @iamnajibzadran 43* (17) & @IZadran18 42* (41) hold their nerve to beat @BCBtigers by 5 wickets



With this win, we are into the top four teams#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/rQXjWe4d7K — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022

READ| 'Rashid Khan supremacy': Twitter erupts in joy as spinner becomes 2nd highest wicket-taker in T20Is

More to follow...