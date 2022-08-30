Search icon
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, become 1st team to reach Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to confirm their passage into the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:13 PM IST

Afghanistan reach Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 after win over Bangladesh

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to confirm their passage into the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 42-run knock, alongside Najibullah Zadran's 43-run effort, helped the Afghanistan side to chase down the required total with 9 balls to spare. 

Earlier, the Bangla Tigers had been restricted to a total of 127/7, courtesy of three-wicket spells from both Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. 

With the win, Mohammad Nabi's side becomes the first team to confirm their place in Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 stage, as they will finish at the top of group A. As for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the two sides will face off on September 1 to decide who joins Afghanistan in the next round. 

