Afghanistan announce preliminary squad for Asia Cup 2025, Gujarat Titans' star player to lead

Nearly a month ahead of the beginning of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan Cricket Board have announced its 22-member preliminary squad for the tournament. Check list below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

After Bangladesh, Afghanistan have also announced its 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup in the UAE. The tournament is set to begin on September 9 and conclude after 17 days. The team of Afghanistan will travel to the UAE for a 2-week training and preparation camp, which will later be reduced to 15 players. Ahead of the continental tournament, Afghanistan will play a tri-series against Pakistan and the UAE in Sharjah.

 

Afghanistan's tri-series with Pakistan and UAE will begin from August 29 and conclude on September 7. All the matches are scheduled to be played in Sharjah and is speculated to be a perfect training and preparation for the upcoming mega-tournament.

 

Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025

 

Afghanistan is in Group B in the upcoming Asia Cup and is set to play their first game of the tournament against Hong Kong on September 9. Later, they will lock horns with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 16 and 18. All their matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.

 

Afghanistan's 22-member preliminary squad

 

Rashid Khan (C)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK)

Sediqullah Atal

Wafiullah Tarakhil

Ibrahim Zadran

Darwish Rasooli

Mohammad Ishaq

Mohammad Nabi

Nangyal Kharoti

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Karim Janat

Azmatullah Omarzai

Gulbadin Naib

Mujeeb Zadran

Am Ghazanfar

Noor Ahmad Lakanwal

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Naveenulhaq

Farid Malik

Saleem Safi

Abdullah Ahmadzai

Bashir Ahmad

