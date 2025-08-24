Afghanistan announce 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2025, Gujarat Titans’ star player to lead in continental tournament

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
CRICKET
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has finally announced its squad for the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, starting on September 9. Check out which player is leading the team.
After teams like India and Pakistan announced their squads for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, another important contender, Afghanistan, finally revealed their 17-member team for the continental tournament. The 8-team T20I tournament will commence on September 9, with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong game as the opening game. In the 17-member squad, a star spinner who plays for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been given the responsibility of captaincy.
Gujarat Titans star all-rounder Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan, while players like Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Mohammad Nabi, who were the stars of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, are also part of the team.
However, before the beginning of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan will first lock horns with the UAE and Pakistan in a tri-nation T20I series, starting this Friday in Sharjah.
Coming back to the Asia Cup, Afghanistan is in Group B, which also includes Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. Group A includes India, UAE, Oman, and Pakistan.
Rashid Khan (C)
Azmatullah Omarzai
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Ibrahim Zadran
Darwish Rasooli
Sediqullah Atal
Karim Janat
Mohammad Nabi
Gulbadin Naib
Allah Ghazanfar
Noor Ahmad
Sharafuddin Ashraf
Mohammad Ishaq
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Farid Malik
Naveen ul Haq
Fazalhaq Farooqi