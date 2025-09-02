Afghan's Rashid Khan achieves milestone ahead of Asia Cup 2025, become first player in the world to...

Afghanistan defeated the UAE in a thrilling match, with Rashid Khan being named Player of the Match for his impressive 3-wicket haul, which also helped him break a significant world record and secure Afghanistan's first win in the tri-series. Read here to know about Rashid Khan's new record.

Afghanistan’s googly king Rashid Khan has etched his name in the record books once again, becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20Is. This remarkable achievement came after a three-wicket haul in a match-winning performance against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah on September 1.

Rashid, who had been chasing the record of Tim Southee, who previously held the record in T20I by taking 164 wickets, needed just four wickets to surpass the Kiwi pacer's tally. However, he achieved this feat in style, taking a solitary wicket against Pakistan in the opener and following it up with a three-fer against the hosts.

A dominant performance

The Afghan magician took only 98 matches to achieve this milestone, with the best bowling almost all the leading wicket takers ( 13.75 ) , Rashid is not only known for his wicket taken ability but also for his economical bowling which helps other bowlers to take a wicket in between.

The Afghanistan team put up a dominant performance in the match, bouncing back from a heavy loss against Pakistan in the opening game. The UAE opted to bowl first, and Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran stroked impressive half-centuries. Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat provided the finishing touches with cameos, scoring 43 off just 22 balls cumulatively. Afghanistan's target of 188 was always going to be a tricky total for the UAE, but the Afghan bowlers were up to the task.

Rashid Khan's masterclass

Rashid Khan's three-wicket haul was the highlight of the match, and it marked a significant milestone in his career. With this achievement, Rashid has now taken 165 wickets in international T20 cricket, one more than Southee's tally. Ish Sodhi and Mustafizur Rahman are the only active players chasing Rashid for the record, but the Afghan skipper is head and shoulders ahead of anyone at the moment. Rashid's ability to pick up wickets at crucial times has been a hallmark of his career, and he continues to be one of the most feared bowlers in the world.

Most wickets in T20Is

165 - Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), in 98 innings

164 - Tim Southee (New Zealand), in 123 innings

150 - Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), in 121 innings

149 - Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), in 126 innings

142 - Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), in 112 innings

Afghanistan's team effort

The Afghanistan team's victory was a result of a collective effort, with both the batsmen and bowlers contributing to the win. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Sharafuddin Ashraf set the tone for the bowlers, and Rashid Khan finished off the job with his three-wicket haul. The UAE's top order, led by Muhammad Waseem and Rahul Chopra, put up a good fight, but the Afghan bowlers were relentless in their pursuit of wickets. In the end, the UAE succumbed to their second successive defeat, while Afghanistan earned their first points in the tri-series.

Rashid Khan's consistency

Rashid Khan's consistency is a remarkable aspect of his career. He has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers in T20 cricket, and his ability to perform under pressure has been a key factor in his success. With 664 wickets in all T20 cricket, Rashid is already the leading wicket-taker in the format. His record in international T20 cricket is equally impressive, and he continues to be one of the most dominant bowlers in the world. As the Afghanistan team looks to build on this momentum, Rashid Khan's leadership and bowling prowess will be crucial to their success.