AFG vs WI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 79 humbles Windies as Afghanistan win series

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 52-ball 79 helped Afghanistan claim the three-match T20I series 2-1 with a comprehensive 29-run win over the West Indies in the third game in Lucknow on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a competitive 156 for 8, courtesy Gurbaz's superb innings.

Others like Asghar Afghan (24 off 20), Najibullah Zadran (14 off 14) and Mohammad Nabi (15 off 7) also contributed.

Sheldon Cottrell (2/29), Kesrick Williams (2/31) and Keemo Paul (2/26) snapped two wickets each, while Kieron Pollard took one.

While chasing 157 to win, West Indies lost Lendl Simmons (7) and Brandon King (1) early to be reduced to 16 for two.

Evin Lewis (24) was then dismissed LBW by Karim Janat.

Shai Hope - who was called in for injured Dinesh Ramdin - scored a 46 ball off 52 but didn't get enough support from the other end.

Hope and Shimron Hetmyer (11) tried to steady the innings, adding 38 but Rashid Khan dismissed the latter in the 13th over.

Skipper Kieron Pollard joined Hope as the duo brought up the team hundred in the 16th over but failed to reach the target.

Pollard too was dimissed and the equation came down to 39 off 12 balls. The target was too much for the West Indies lower-order following the dismissal of Hope in the 19th over.