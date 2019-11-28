AFG vs WI: Rahkeem Cornwall's 10-wicket hall and Shamarh Brooks’ 111 help West Indies finish day 2 on top

Afghanistan are currently taking on visitors West Indies in a Test match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

As the umpired brought an end to the day's action, Rahkeem Cornwall and Shamarh Brooks's master spells established the Windies into the driver’s seat.

As play resumed for day two, John Campbell scored 55 runs, while Brook smashing his way to his first century in Test cricket (111).

Even though the Afghanistan bowlers were able to pick the Windies middle-order, with Shane Dowrich getting dismissed for 42 which helped the visitors put on 277 runs on the board and take 90-run lead.

Amir Hamza secured five wickets for his troubles (5/77) on his Test debut, with starman Rashid Khan picking up 3 wickets for 114 runs and Zahir Khan getting 2.

The home side got off to a decent start in the second innings with Javed Ahmadi (62) and Ibrahim Zadran (23) knitting together a 53-run partnership for the first wicket.

But Rahkeem Cornwall's spell of 3/41 and Roston Chase's 3/10 created a landslide as Afghanistan finished on 109/7 with Afsar Zazai staying unbeaten on 2.

In the first innings, Cornwall bagged seven wickets for himself and secured his first ten-wicket haul in Tests.

BRIEF SCORES:

AFG 187 & 109/7 (J AHMADI 62; R CHASE 3/10, R CORNWALL 3/41) AND WI 277 (SSJ BROOKS 111, J CAMPBELL 55; A HAMZA 5/74) Stumps Day 2: Afghanistan lead by 19 runs with 3 wickets remaining