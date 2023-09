AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 7-Best picks for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup today

AFG vs SL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, AFG Dream11 Team Player List, SL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Dream11 Prediction- Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

AFG vs SL Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match today at Spohia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday, June 4.

AFG vs SL Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad and Kusal Mendis are the most dangerous wicketkeepers.

Batsmen: Lahiru Thirimanne, Rahmat Shah and Hazratullah Zazai are the in form batsmen for their sides.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib are the best allrounders in these sides.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana are good wicket-taking options for the match.

AFG vs SL My Dream11 Team

Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Hazratullah Zazai, Angelo Mathews, Rahmat Shah, Lahiru Thirimanne, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana.

AFG vs SL Dotball Team Player List

Mohammad Shahzad, Kusal Perera (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Thisara Perera, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana

AFG vs SL Probable Playing 11

Afghanistan (AFG) Playing 11 (Probable): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan and Dawlat Zadran

Sri Lanka (SL) Playing 11 (Probable): Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Teams)

Afghanistan (AFG): Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sri Lanka (SL): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

AFG vs SL: Match Details

This is the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

