AFG vs SL Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Match 32, T20 World Cup 2022

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday in T20 World Cup 2022, match 32. The Mohammad Nabi-led side have yet to win a single game in World Cup so far, whereas Sri Lanka come into this contest on the back of a loss to Australia.

Dasun Shanaka's side have won just once, and sit in fifth place in Group A. The Asia Cup 2022 winners have a tough road ahead if they hope to reach the semis, a win over the Afghans by a huge margin would be ideal.

Match Details:

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Group A, Match 32

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: November 1, at 9:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

AFG vs SL Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Keeper - Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen - Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders - Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan (VC)

AFG vs SL My dream11

Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Mohammad Nabi, Maheesh Theekshana, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan (VC)

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka probable playing XIs

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

Sri Lanka: Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Squads:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando