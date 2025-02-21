Rickelton scored an impressive 103 runs, while Bavuma, Van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram each contributed impactful half-centuries to propel the Proteas to a formidable total.

South Africa put on a strong display, scoring 315 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 50 overs against Afghanistan in match 3 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21.

Wiaan Mulder's powerful six in the final over off Fazalhaq Farooqi contributed 14 runs to the total. Farooqi ended with an unbeaten 12 runs, while Aiden Markram delivered an impressive performance, remaining not out on 52, which included six fours and a six.

The South African innings faced an early challenge when Tony de Zorzi was dismissed for just 11 runs by Mohammad Nabi in the sixth over. However, Rickelton and captain Temba Bavuma built a solid partnership to stabilize the innings.

Bavuma scored 58 runs, hitting five fours, while Rickelton achieved a remarkable century with 103 runs, including seven fours and one six. Together, they added 129 runs for the second wicket. Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen then contributed another 44 runs for the third wicket before Van der Dussen was dismissed for 52 runs by Noor Ahmad in the 43rd over.

Among the Afghan bowlers, Mohammad Nabi was notable, taking two wickets for 51 runs in his 10 overs. Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Noor each claimed a wicket during the match.

