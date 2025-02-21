South Africa triumphed over Afghanistan by 107 runs in a Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

South Africa triumphed over Afghanistan by 107 runs in a Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Chasing a target of 316 runs, Afghanistan could only muster 208 runs.

The key to South Africa's victory was a stellar maiden century from opener Ryan Rickelton, who scored 103 runs off 106 balls, hitting seven fours and one six. Rickelton's aggressive start, following South Africa's decision to bat first after winning the toss, set the match's tone. Captain Temba Bavuma added 58 runs from 76 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram also made significant contributions, scoring 52 runs off 46 balls and 50 not out off 34 balls, respectively. This impressive batting display led South Africa to a strong total of 315 for 6, much to the delight of the crowd, which was largely filled with Afghan supporters.