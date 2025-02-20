AFG vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 3 between Afghanistan and South Africa.

An intriguing match between South Africa and Afghanistan will begin Group B on February 21 at Karachi's National Stadium. The powerful Proteas and the up-and-coming underdogs, who have been dashing the cricket world with their talented players, are expected to square off in an exciting match.

Afghanistan will be playing in the Champions Trophy for the first time, but they are coming off a winning run in One-Day International cricket. The squad has won all four of its ODI series under Hasmatullah Shahidi's captaincy, including a crucial 2-1 triumph over South Africa. They undoubtedly feel more confident going into the ICC event as a result of this outstanding performance.

Conversely, South Africa, often seen as favorites, have struggled in their recent outings. The team has faced injury issues and finished the Tri-series without a win. As the runners-up of the T20 World Cup 2024, the Proteas will be feeling the weight of expectations as they enter the tournament.

With both teams eager to establish themselves in the Champions Trophy, fans can look forward to an exhilarating and fiercely contested match between Afghanistan and South Africa.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B

Date & Time: Feb 21, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

AFG vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Temba Bavuma, Rahmat Shah, Rassie van der Dussen, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai (vc), Mohammad Nabi, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c)

AFG vs SA My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Temba Bavuma, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai (vc), Marco Jansen (c), Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad.

