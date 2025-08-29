Add DNA as a Preferred Source
AFG vs PAK T20I tri-series 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan match live In India?

T20I Tri-Series 2025: Here's how to catch the first match of the T20I Tri-series in the UAE as Pakistan takes on Afghanistan today.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

AFG vs PAK T20I tri-series 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan match live In India?
Salman Agha’s Pakistan is eager to rectify their course as they enter a crucial month of preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is just six months away. Their first challenge comes from their regional rivals, Afghanistan, who have quietly advanced past many of their Asian competitors to establish themselves as a formidable team ahead of next month’s Asia Cup.

In the past two months, Pakistan has experienced a mixed bag in limited-overs cricket. The often unpredictable team stumbled in the T20Is against Bangladesh but managed to clinch a series victory in the West Indies. This upcoming T20I will mark the first encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan since the 2023 Asian Games. Notably, Rashid Khan’s squad has triumphed in three of the last four T20I matchups against Pakistan, including two consecutive victories in Sharjah, the site of their forthcoming clash.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st Match

Date & Time: Aug 29, 07:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming Details

When and where will PAK vs AFG 1st match T20I Tri-Series take place?

The first T20I match of the tri-series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 29. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch PAK vs AFG 1st match T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch PAK vs AFG 1st match T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast on TV in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in India.

Pitch report

The pitch in Sharjah is anticipated to provide solid support for bowlers during the AFG vs PAK match on Friday. Spinners are likely to become influential due to the surface's sluggishness, making it tough to accumulate runs. Batsmen may find opportunities to score when the ball is fresh and firm, and the shorter boundaries will also play to their benefit.

Probable playing XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Md. Haris (wk), Sahidzada Farhan, Agha Salman (C), Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Md. Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

