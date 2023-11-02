AFG vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match 34

AFG vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 34, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Afghanistan vs Netherlands.

Afghanistan is set to face off against the Netherlands in the 34th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The Netherlands has already caused a major upset by defeating South Africa earlier in the tournament held in Dharamshala. Since then, South Africa has remained undefeated. The Netherlands also emerged victorious against Bangladesh in their previous match at Eden Gardens, and they are eager to replicate their success against Afghanistan. With two wins under their belt in the tournament so far, the Netherlands is determined to make their mark.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has been equally impressive in their performance. This Asian team has managed to surprise both England and Pakistan in the tournament. In their most recent match, Afghanistan triumphed over Sri Lanka. Notably, Afghanistan has defeated three former world champions in their last four matches, which has undoubtedly boosted their confidence. With three wins and three losses in the tournament thus far, Afghanistan is ready to take on the Netherlands.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 34

Date and Time: November 3, 2:00 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

AFG vs NED Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Rahmat Shah (VC), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Naveen ul Haq

AFG vs NED, My Dream11 prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Bas De Leede (VC), Scott Edwards, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

