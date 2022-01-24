AFG vs NED 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Afghanistan vs Netherlands live in India

Afghanistan steamrolled over Netherlands in the second ODI to wrap up the three-match series, thereby making the upcoming third ODI little more than a formality.

Batting first in the second ODI, Afghanistan scored 237 runs at the loss of six wickets, powered by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 127-ball century. Rahmat Shah also got in the act and scored a 54 run knock in 80 deliveries. In reply, the Afghans bowled out Netherlands for a paltry 189 runs. Scott Edwards top-scored for the Dutch side with 86 runs in 120 balls, but Afghanistan's bowlers were simply on fire.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman alone picked up four scalps to down the Netherlands. Having won both the ODI matches, Afghanistan will be eyeing to inflict a whitewash on Netherlands who will try and salvage some pride in the 3rd ODI.

Here is all you need to know about Afghanistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODI:

When and what time will the third ODI match between Afghanistan vs Netherlands start?

The third ODI match between Afghanistan vs Netherlands will be played on January 25 at 12:30 PM IST.

Where will the third ODI match between Afghanistan vs Netherlands take place?

The third ODI match between Afghanistan vs Netherlands will be held at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Which channel will telecast the third ODI match between Afghanistan vs Netherlands​ in India?

The third ODI match between Afghanistan vs Netherlands will not be aired live on television in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between Afghanistan vs Netherlands​​ in India?

The third ODI match between Afghanistan vs Netherlands will stream live on the FanCode app in India.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ikram Alikhail, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani, Yamin Ahmadzai

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (capt), Colin Ackermann, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Asad Zulfiqar, Bas de Leede, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt, Phillipe Boissevain