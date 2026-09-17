AFG vs IND 3rd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally get his chance as India look to test bench strength?

India face Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I with attention turning to the players waiting on the bench. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains in contention for an opportunity as India assess their combinations and look to give their fringe players valuable game time.

With the series already in the bag after back-to-back seven-wicket wins, India has room to tinker as they head into the third T20I against Afghanistan. The big question, though, is how they fit Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the playing XI. Someone will have to make way—either Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, or perhaps Ishan Kishan if the top order gets a shuffle.

Shreyas Iyer’s squad walks into tonight’s match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium sporting a 2-0 lead. With the Asian Games in Japan right around the corner, this game isn’t just about the result; it’s a chance to give the bench some much-needed exposure before the team looks to defend their gold medal.

Iyer has been direct about the possibility of changes, putting Sooryavanshi’s name front and center in the team selection talks.

“We want all of them to get used to the wicket and the conditions and get some practice. It’ll be a good occasion to give those on the sidelines a go, and maybe tweak the line-up a little too,” Iyer said after the win on Tuesday.

Resting Kishan is probably the simplest way to slot Sooryavanshi in while keeping both Samson and Abhishek out there. Kishan just finished captaining East Zone to a Duleep Trophy win before linking up with the squad, so the management may see this as a good time to manage his workload, especially since competition for spots is heating up.

Samson’s handled wicketkeeping duties all series, so dropping Kishan doesn’t force a change behind the stumps. But if Sooryavanshi opens, then someone—Samson or Abhishek—needs to drop to No. 3, so the batting order shifts a bit.

Still, leaving out Kishan won’t be easy. He’s been in excellent touch, making 42 in the first match and then an unbeaten 38 in the second, both times helping India chase the target comfortably.

There’s strong competition at the top, too. Samson’s 57 off 22 balls on Tuesday—seven boundaries, four sixes—firmed up his claim for an opening slot, especially after a quiet first game. Abhishek Sharma’s been just as influential, hammering 82 off 32 in the series opener and a brisk 39 in the next match. Together, they put up 88 for the first wicket on Tuesday, setting the tone for a swift chase.

Sooryavanshi’s last appearance was during the England tour in July when Samson was struggling. Now, with both regular openers delivering, bringing him back means the coaches have to weigh the value of rhythm for those in form versus keeping the bench engaged.

One option is to rest either Samson or Abhishek, which lets Sooryavanshi step in as a direct swap. The other is to rest Kishan and, in doing so, fit all three openers into the lineup and ask someone to adapt in the order.

It’s not just about the top order, though. Iyer and Tilak Varma haven’t had much to do, and neither Nitish Kumar Reddy nor Shivam Dube has faced a ball yet. If India wants its middle-order options tuned up for the Asian Games, tonight’s the time to give them some real time in the middle.

Reddy, at least, has made a case with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets in the second T20I and helping to pin Afghanistan to 159. His all-round skills are especially handy as India looks to build cover for Hardik Pandya.

Ravi Bishnoi, who stepped in for the injured Varun Chakaravarthy, should get another game after a solid outing. Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh have led the attack well, and if India wants to experiment further, Washington Sundar and Yash Thakur are waiting in the wings.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.



Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

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