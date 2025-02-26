In the Champions Trophy 2025, Ibrahim Zadran scored an incredible century against England, capping an outstanding performance. Afghanistan

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran set a new record for the highest individual score in ICC Champions Trophy history, scoring an impressive 177 against England in a vital Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

After struggling to make an impact in Afghanistan's first match against South Africa due to an injury layoff, the 23-year-old seized the opportunity against England, dominating a struggling bowling attack.

With this performance, Zadran surpassed England's Ben Duckett, who had previously scored 165 against Australia in the tournament. He also became Afghanistan's first centurion in Champions Trophy history.

Highest individual scores in the Champions Trophy

177 Ibrahim Zadran 100 vs Eng Lahore 2025

165 Ben Duckett vs Aus Lahore 2025

145*Nathan Astle vs USA The Oval 2004

145 Andy Flower vs Ind Colombo RPS 2002

141*Sourav Ganguly vs SA Nairobi 2000

141 Sachin Tendulkar vs Aus Dhaka 1998

141 Graeme Smith vs Eng Centurion 2009

Zadran was dismissed after his remarkable 177, breaking Duckett's record for the highest individual score in the tournament's history.

This marks Zadran's sixth century in ODIs, making him Afghanistan's joint second-highest century scorer in ODIs, tied with Mohammad Shahzad. The only player ahead of him is Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who also has six ODI centuries.

Zadran's century was the 10th of the 2025 Champions Trophy, tying the record for the most hundreds in a single edition of the tournament. With seven more matches still to be played, this record is likely to be surpassed.

Also read| MS Dhoni to use lighter bats for IPL 2025, four new bats delivered to ex-CSK captain ahead of upcoming season