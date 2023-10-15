AFG vs ENG: Afghanistan register historic win over England in World Cup, fans react with hilarious memes

Afghanistan scripted history as they beat England for the first time in any format in their cricketing history.

England suffered a surprising 69-run defeat against Afghanistan in ODI 13 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup in New Delhi this past Sunday. In pursuit of a 285-run target, England faltered and was all out for 215 in 40.3 overs, struggling against the effective Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, both securing three-wicket hauls. Additionally, Mohammad Nabi contributed with two crucial wickets. Amid the challenging chase, Harry Brook emerged as England's top performer, scoring 66 off 61 balls. However, his dismissal in the 35th over left England at 169/8, ultimately sealing their fate in the match.

After being put in to bat first by England, Afghanistan managed to set a challenging total of 284 on the scoreboard. The opening pair, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, provided Afghanistan with an excellent start, building a strong partnership of 114 runs in 16.1 overs.

While Gurbaz took the lead in scoring, Zadran played a supportive role effectively. However, the partnership was broken by Adil Rashid, leading to a brief collapse for Afghanistan. Zadran departed after contributing 28 runs off 48 balls, while Gurbaz was run-out after a commendable 80 off 57 deliveries. Afghanistan suffered a period of instability, losing three quick wickets and finding themselves at 122/3 in 18.5 overs. The fall of wickets continued until Rashid Khan and Ikram Alikhil stabilized the innings. Rashid showcased his elegant stroke play but eventually fell victim to a spectacular effort by Joe Root at long-on, departing after scoring 23 off 22 ball

Alikhil contributed a steady 58 off 66 deliveries before falling to Reece Topley, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman concluded the innings with a quickfire 28 off just 16 balls.Liam Livingstone claimed a solitary wicket but emerged as the most economical bowler for England, conceding only 33 runs during his full spell of overs. Adil Rashid proved to be influential, taking three wickets, while Mark Wood secured two crucial dismissals. Joe Root and Reece Topley also contributed with one wicket each to restrict the Afghan batting lineup. Here are some of the reactions.