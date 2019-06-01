AFG vs AUS Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Afghanistan lose two quick wickets as Aussie bowlers dominate in Bristol

Afghanistan takes on Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 in a much-awaited clash between the two sides. Captain Gulbadin Naib upon winning the toss have decided to bat first in County Ground, Bristol.

AFGHANISTAN 37/2 in 10 overs

16:31 IST:

After a shaky start, both Afghan batsmen are looking to build a partnership.

16:09 IST:

CAUGHT! Another one departs for a DUCK for AFG as Pat Cummins dismisses Hazratullah Zazai.

16:03 IST:

OUT! Starc dismisses Mohammad Shahzad early on who departs for a DUCK.

What a start for Australia and Mitchell Starc! A trademark rapid, swinging full delivery bowls Mohammad Shahzad all ends up! #AFGvAUS LIVE https://t.co/EONMb3ycoN pic.twitter.com/aRXUaPzjj5 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

16:00 IST:

Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai are at the crease to kick it off for AFG.

Afghanistan vs Australia: Toss

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said, "We are gonna bat first. Looks a good wicket, flat as well and we have three spinners. Hence, we're batting first and hoping to put a good score on the board. Yes, they (Australia) are a champion side and we need to start well against them. (On playing three spinners) Everyone knows about the spinners of Afghanistan, all of them are experienced and skilled."

Aaron Finch, the Australian captain said, "I would have batted first as well, looks a good wicket to put runs on the board. Not that hard on top and hopefully, we can get some movement early on. (On Khawaja over Marsh) Usman's form over the last 14-15 games was too good to ignore. Really tough call but we had to make it. Lyon, Richardson and Behrendorff are the others missing out."