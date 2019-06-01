AFG vs AUS Highlights, World Cup 2019: Finch and Warner lead Australia to victory - as it happened

Afghanistan takes on Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 in a much-awaited clash between the two sides. Captain Gulbadin Naib upon winning the toss decided to bat first in County Ground, Bristol and managed to put up a score of 207/10 from 38.2 overs. Aaron Finch and David Warner came out all guns blazing for Australia and lead the Aussies to a 7 wicket victory against the Afghans. Both the openers secured half-centuries for their side as well.

Afghanistan vs Australia, World Cup 2019: scorecard

Here's how it happened:

AUSTRALIA 209/3 in 34.5 overs

AFGHANISTAN 207/10 in 38.2 overs

22:53 IST:

It's all over at Bristol as Australia defeat Afghanistan by 7 wickets.

Player of the Match? David Warner, of course. The opener put together a 114-ball 89* to see his side through after the bowlers kept Afghanistan to 207.#CmonAussie | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Lf7JwofHnH — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

22:47 IST:

CAUGHT! Steve Smith departs after scoring 18 runs off 27 balls. Australia needs 3 more runs to win.

22:45 IST:

200 UP for Australia as Warner leads the charge for the Aussies at 88* off 114 balls.

22:11 IST:

LBW! Rashid Khan strikes for AFG, dismissing Khawaja for 15 (20).

Afghanistan break through! A Rashid Khan googly gets the better of Usman Khawaja, and #AfghanAtalan have renewed hope. #AFGvAUS LIVE https://t.co/EONMb3ycoN pic.twitter.com/7f1XV0kSgI — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

22:09 IST:

150 UP for the Aussies as they are now 60 runs away from a win.

22:03 IST:

HALF-CENTURY! David Warner now follows his captain's footsteps and completes his 2nd ever 50 in the ICC WC history. He is currently batting on 50* off 74 deliveries.

22:59 IST:

David Warner currently batting on 48* is closing in for his first half-century at the ICC World Cup 2019.

22:37 IST:

100 UP for Australia. D.Warner 34 (58) and U.Khawaja 0 (2) right now tacking on the charge for the Aussies.

22:27 IST:

OUT! Aaron Finch now departs shortly after scoring half-century.

22:23 IST:

HALF-CENTURY! Captain Aaron Finch leading the charge for Australia and completes his 50 off 40 balls.

22:22 IST:

THAT WAS CLOSE! Warner almost gets stumped while looking for a single. The third-umpire confirmed he is OK after a quick review though.

22:09 IST:

50 UP for Australia inside the first 10 overs. Aaron Finch 36* (27) and David Warner 16* (29) have looked fairly in total control of the situation.

Australia are cruising! Aaron Finch and David Warner have added 54 for the opening wicket. They now need another 154 to win. Can Afghanistan come back from here? #CmonAussie | #AfghanAtalan | #CWC19#AFGvAUS LIVE https://t.co/EONMb3ycoN pic.twitter.com/E534AJ8Nf2 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

21:51 IST:

Captain Finch and Warner look set for Australia. Aussie fans be like:

21:37 IST:

Aaron Finch and David Warner are at the crease to begin the run chase.

21:04 IST:

It's all over for the Afghan batsmen as the Aussies clean them up for 207/10.

21:00 IST:

LBW! Rashid Khan's quick innings of 27 runs comes to an and as Zampa picks up his third wicket of the day.

20:56 IST:

Some sensational hitting from Rashid Khan and Mujeeb help Afghanistan race close to 200 run mark.

20:48 IST:

Another one departs for the Afghans, this time Dawlat Zadran for 4 runs.

20:45 IST:

CAUGHT! Just moments after securing his half-century, Najibullah departs after scoring 51.

20:43 IST:

OUT! Captain Naib departs after scoring 31 runs off 33 deliveries.

20:38 IST:

HALF-CENTURY! N.Zadran completed his much deserved 50.

Najibullah Zadran – 50 and out. A great innings nonetheless. Has he given #AfghanAtalan something to fight for? #AFGvAUS LIVE https://t.co/EONMb3ycoN pic.twitter.com/khIk0LDzyC — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

20:30 IST:

150 UP for Afghanistan as Zadran and G.Naib carry on.

18:11 IST:

Back to back boundaries and sixes from Najibullah help Afghanistan gain momentum.

17:56 IST:

100 UP for Afghanistan as Captain G.Naib 15* (17) and N.Zadran 11* (19) look confident.

17:35 IST:

RUN-OUT! Half of the Afghan side back in the dressing room as M.Nabi departs after scoring 7 off 22 balls.

17:30 IST:

CAUGHT! A settled Rahmat departs for the Afghans after scoring 43 (60), brilliant delivery from Zampa who picks up his second wicket of the day.

Adam Zampa is turning it on! His two scalps have set #AfghanAtalan back once more after a short period of resurgence.#AFGvAUS LIVE https://t.co/EONMb3ycoN pic.twitter.com/sqN9wGZnU6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

17:06 IST:

STUMPED! Zampa dismisses Shahidi who walks back after scoring 18 runs off 34 deliveries.

16:59 IST:

FIFTY UP for Afghanistan as Shahidi and Shah both looking confident out in Bristol.

16:31 IST:

After a shaky start, both Afghan batsmen are looking to build a partnership.

16:09 IST:

CAUGHT! Another one departs for a DUCK for AFG as Pat Cummins dismisses Hazratullah Zazai.

16:03 IST:

OUT! Starc dismisses Mohammad Shahzad early on who departs for a DUCK.

What a start for Australia and Mitchell Starc! A trademark rapid, swinging full delivery bowls Mohammad Shahzad all ends up! #AFGvAUS LIVE https://t.co/EONMb3ycoN pic.twitter.com/aRXUaPzjj5 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

16:00 IST:

Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai are at the crease to kick it off for AFG.

Afghanistan vs Australia: Toss

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said, "We are gonna bat first. Looks a good wicket, flat as well and we have three spinners. Hence, we're batting first and hoping to put a good score on the board. Yes, they (Australia) are a champion side and we need to start well against them. (On playing three spinners) Everyone knows about the spinners of Afghanistan, all of them are experienced and skilled."

Aaron Finch, the Australian captain said, "I would have batted first as well, looks a good wicket to put runs on the board. Not that hard on top and hopefully, we can get some movement early on. (On Khawaja over Marsh) Usman's form over the last 14-15 games was too good to ignore. Really tough call but we had to make it. Lyon, Richardson and Behrendorff are the others missing out."