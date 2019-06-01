Headlines

Cricket

AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 4: Best picks for Afghanistan vs Australia in Cricket World Cup today

AFG vs AUS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Afghanistan vs Australia Dream11 Team Player List, AFG Dream11 Team Player List, AUS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Australia Head to Head

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction- Afghanistan vs Australia

AFG vs AUS Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Afghanistan vs Australia World Cup match today at County Ground in Bristol on Saturday, June 1. 

AFG vs AUS Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad has the ability to score quick runs at the top of the Afghan order.  

Batsmen: David Warner's inclusion still a doubt, so Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and Ashgar Afghan are the top batsmen for their sides. 

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are the best allrounders in these sides. 

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are good wicket-taking options for the match.

AFG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Ashgar Afghan, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Rashid Khan

AFG vs AUS Dotball Team Player List

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (C), Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Rashid Khan. 

AFG vs AUS Probable Playing 11

Afghanistan (AFG) Playing 11 (Probable): Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Khan, Ashgar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Md Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Dawlat Zadran.

Australia (AUS) Playing 11 (Probable): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner/Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Afghanistan vs Australia (Teams)

Afghanistan (AFG): Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Australia (AUS): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

AFG vs AUS: Match Details

This is the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at County Ground in Bristol. The match will start at 6 PM IST today. 

Check Dream11 Prediction / AFG Dream11 Team / Afghanistan Dream11 Team / AUS Dream11 Team / Australia Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

