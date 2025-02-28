Azmatullah Omarzai played a crucial innings that helped Afghanistan score a high total in the match.

Sediqullah Atal's well-crafted 85 runs and Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive 67 were crucial in helping Afghanistan reach a total of 273 against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

The innings of the Afghan team was significantly enhanced by the contributions of Atal and Omarzai. Despite their strong performances, Afghanistan was ultimately bowled out for 273 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

INNINGS CHANGE!



Sediqullah Atal (85) and @AzmatOmarzay (67) scored half-centuries to help Afghanistan post 273/10 runs on the board in the first inning.

Over to our bowling unit now...! #AfghanAtalan | #ChampionsTrophy | #AFGvAUS | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/sYZxDZ6AMx — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 28, 2025

Ben Dwarshuis stood out with a remarkable three-wicket haul, giving away 47 runs. Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa also made important contributions, each taking two wickets and playing a vital role in limiting Afghanistan's score to 273.

Also read| Champions Trophy 2025: What happens if Afghanistan vs Australia gets washed out in Lahore?