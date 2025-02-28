AFG vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 10 between Afghanistan and Australia.

Afghanistan and Australia are gearing up for the 10th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This much-anticipated game will be held at the renowned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28. The stakes are high for both teams, as this match will act as a virtual knockout, deciding which team advances to the semi-finals of this prestigious tournament.

Afghanistan comes into this match with strong momentum, having won three of their last five ODIs. Their recent nail-biting 8-run victory over England highlighted their grit and determination. Eager to keep their winning streak alive, Afghanistan aims to outplay the reigning ODI World Cup champions, Australia, and secure their place in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Australia has been encountering difficulties in their recent outings, managing only one win in their last five ODIs. Although they achieved a solid 5-wicket victory in their last Champions Trophy 2025 match, consistency has eluded them. With three losses and one 'abandoned' game in their recent record, the team is determined to put forth their best effort in the upcoming showdown against Afghanistan.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Australia, 10th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Feb 28, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

AFG vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Travis Head (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mathew Short, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis

AFG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne (VC), Ibrahim Zadran, Travis Head, Mohammad Nabi, Mathew Short, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan, Ben Dwarshuis

