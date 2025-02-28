Australia has secured a spot in the semi-finals following the abandonment of their match against Afghanistan due to inclement weather.

Australia has smoothly secured a place in the semi-finals of yet another ICC event. The Group B match between Australia and Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, which allowed Australia to qualify for the semi-finals. Unfortunately, Afghanistan's chances in the tournament are quite slim, as they now depend on South Africa losing to England by 207 runs or more to advance based on net run-rate.

Australia got off to a strong start in their chase of 274, reaching a quick fifty in just 34 balls. However, rain interrupted the game, leading to a disappointing conclusion.

Despite dropping two catches in consecutive overs, Afghanistan finally made a breakthrough when Gulbadin Naib caught Matthew Short off Azmatullah Omarzai's bowling.

Omarzai's impressive innings of 67 runs off 63 balls helped Afghanistan reach a total of 273 runs. Australia managed to bowl out Afghanistan, with Noor Ahmad being dismissed on the last ball of the innings. Australia maintained control for most of the innings, taking wickets at regular intervals, but Omarzai's contributions ensured Afghanistan set a competitive total.

Australia took the initiative early on by claiming quick wickets, including those of Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, and Gulbadin Naib. Sediqullah Atal fell just short of a century, scoring 85 before being dismissed by Spencer Johnson.

Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal initially put Afghanistan in a strong position, but the introduction of Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell resulted in quick wickets, shifting the momentum in favor of Australia.

Spencer Johnson set the tone by dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over of the match, giving Australia an early edge in the crucial Group B encounter at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in challenging overcast conditions.

