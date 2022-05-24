Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan top group D after thumping 5-2 win over Maziya

ATK Mohun Bagan reached the AFC Cup 2022 knockout rounds after topping their group courtesy of a huge 5-2 win over Maziya on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan top group D after thumping 5-2 win over Maziya
ATK Mohun Bagan topped group D of AFC Cup after beating Maziya 5-2

ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the knockouts of AFC Cup 2022 after a thumping 5-2 win over Maziya S&C. Joni Kauko scored a brace, while Roy Krishna, Subhashish Bose, and Carl McHugh all found the back of the net as ATK Mohun Bagan topped group D. 

Having earlier suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Gokulam Kerala in the AFC Cup group stage game, ATK Mohun Bagan had their backs against the walls, but they held firm to chart a way into the knockout rounds of the continental cup competition. 

Earlier in the day, Gokulam went down 2-1 against Bashundhara Kings as they exited the competition, while ATK Mohun Bagan continued their impressive run. 

More to follow...

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.