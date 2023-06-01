Adidas unveils Team India’s new cricket jersey ahead of WTC 2023 Final - See Pics

Image Source: Twitter

Adidas, the renowned sports goods manufacturer, has unveiled the new jersey for the Indian cricket team, including Rohit Sharma & Co. This marks the first time that Team India will have Adidas as its jersey sponsor, following Nike's previous tenure. The official debut of the jersey will take place during the WTC Final 2023 against Australia on June 7.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed a massive 5-year deal with Adidas, which will run until 2028. The deal is estimated to be worth around 350 crores over the course of five years. Adidas will replace Killer, which temporarily filled the kit sponsorship deal after MPL's exit. The Indian Cricket Team will don the new jersey for all three formats of men's, women's, and age-group cricket.

Jersey of India released for the ODI.



Adidas is here. #adidasIndia pic.twitter.com/ExlpW0dJ84 — Mahesh. (@Simran_HatMayra) June 1, 2023

“We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said of the deal.

India will be sporting three distinct jerseys for their upcoming matches in ODI, T20, and Test formats. While the team will don the all-white attire for Test matches, it will be a while before Rohit Sharma and his teammates get to flaunt their colorful jerseys. India's next assignment after the World Test Championship Final will be at the end of June, when they embark on a full tour of the West Indies, featuring Tests, ODIs, and T20s.

“We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest-growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said of the partnership.

