Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for STR vs THU BBL 2022 match 9

STR vs THU Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League 2022, match 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 prediction

Sydney Thunder are all set to lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in match 9 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 on Tuesday, December 20. 

The Strikers have begun their league campaign on a perfect note winning both their matches so far, relying on their impressive bowling attack. The franchise from Adelaide will rely on the likes of Rashid Khan and Henry Thornton for another win. 
 
On the other hand, Thunder have won just one match from three matches played ], including a massive loss against the Strikers, who bundled them out for a paltry 15 runs. 

Revenge will be on agenda for the Thunder, whereas the Strikers will look to continue their winning run. 

Dream11 Prediction – Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League 2022, match 9. 

Keeper –  Matt Gilkes

Batsmen – Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales (c), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders – Matt Short (vc), Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Peter Siddle, Chris Green, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c) and Henry Thornton

Sydney Thunder: Matt Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gurinder Sandhu

STR vs THU My Dream11 team

Matt Gilkes, Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales (c), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short (vc), Daniel Sams, Peter Siddle, Chris Green, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2022 match 9 is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, December 20 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website. 

