Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for STR vs THU Big Bash League 2020/21

The Big Bash League in the 2020/21 season has seen thrills every single day. The clash between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Thunder will be the second part of their back-to-back tussle at the same venue. This is the final single-game day of the Big Bash League before the triple-header on Australia Day on January 26. Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers have sealed their spot in the playoffs after Perth Scorchers won a close game by 11 runs against the Melbourne Stars. With the Stars slated to play the Sydney Sixers in their last game, they will be hoping to secure a win as the race for the top five spots intensifies. Currently, the game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers is tilted in favour of Adelaide Strikers. If Adelaide Strikers win, they will have gotten one leg in the playoffs while a win for the Sydney Thunder could seal their spot in the playoffs.

The final day of the Big Bash League could see Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars all have their qualification spots sealed. Hobart Hurricanes have a clash against Melbourne Renegades while Sydney Sixers will take on the Melbourne Stars. Brisbane Heat will take on the Perth Scorchers. A loss for Hobart Hurricanes will see them eliminated while a loss for the Brisbane Heat could eliminate them if Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars do not get a single point from their respective games. This has been one superb edition of the Big Bash League in which the knock-out spots have not been filled until the last day.

Dream11 Prediction – Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder – Match 53 Big Bash League 2020-21

STR vs THU Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Jake Weatherald, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Philip Salt, Travis Head

All-rounders: Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Tanvbeer Sangha, Brendan Doggett

STR vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey(w), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head(c), Matt Renshaw, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Peter Siddle

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Sam Billings(w), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett, Tanveer Sangha

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder My Dream11 Playing XI

Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Daniel Hughes, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Ben Manenti

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST and will take place on January 25 at the Adelaide Oval.

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan, Alex Carey

