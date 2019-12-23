Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for STR vs SCO today in Big Bash League
STR vs SCO Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers T20I match today, December 23 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers T20I (STR vs SCO) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey
Batters – Ashton Turner and Jake Weatherald or Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone
All-Rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Matt Short and Ashton Agar
Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed or Jhye Richardson or Billy Stanlake
STR vs SCO My Dream11 Team
Alex Carey, Jono Wells, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Rashid Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Billy Stanlake and Chris Jordan.
STR vs SCO Probable Playing 11
Adelaide Strikers: Salt, Weatherald, Short, Carey (C&WK), Wells, White, Rashid, Agar, Conway/O'Connor, Stanlake and Valente.
Perth Scorchers: Livingstone, Inglis (WK), Bancroft, Marsh (C), Turner, Green, Agar, Jordan, Jhye, Paris, and Fawad.
