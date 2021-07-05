Adani Group, RPSG among four interested in buying new teams for IPL 2022: Report

Before the second phase of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off in the UAE in September-October this year, the Board of Cricket for Control (BCCI) has started preparing for the next season, which is set to see the entry of new teams in the IPL, preceded by the mega-auction.

As per a report in The Times of India, the tender for the two new teams will be out in August this year, before the bids open in October. For the potential two new teams, a few major business heads and corporates have shown their interest to bid for the franchises.

The report stated that Gautam Adani's Adani Group and Kolkata -based RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, who previously owned the Rising Pune super Ginat in 2016 and 2017 have shown interest to buy the teams, among others. The remaining two business conglomerates that have shown interest are the Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Torrent group based in Gujarat, with the possibility of many other joining the fray when the tender documents are provided.

New rules for Retention

The report also suggested that BCCI is set to introduce new rules for retention which sees a franchise retaining a maximum of four players in their squad before the major auction. They can retain a maximum of three Indian players or two Indian and two overseas players.

With the two new teams entering the purse of the teams is also set to increase. The amount, which was previously INR 80 crore is set to increase by 10 crores for each team, with 75% spending mandatory for each of the 10 teams.