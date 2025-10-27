Adam Zampa to miss 5-match T20I series against India? Here's the truth

Ahead of the 5-match T20I series against India, Australia have suffered a major blow as their star bowler has pulled out of the squad due to personal reasons. Know the whole story here.

After a 3-match ODI series, Team India is all set to continue their tour in Australia with a 5-match T20I series, starting October 29. Ahead of the high-voltage series, the Baggy Greens have suffered a major blow as their star leg-spinner Adam Zampa has pulled out of the squad, citing personal reasons. It is being speculated that Zampa has taken this decision as he is expecting the birth of his second child. In the 3-match ODI series, Zampa missed out on the first game but emerged as the Player of the Match in the second one. He also featured in the 3rd and last match of the series in Sydney.

This is being seen as a major blow to the Australian side as Zampa is the leading wicket-taker for the Yellow Army in the shortest format of the game. As his replacement, Cricket Australia drafted leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha into the squad, who has played seven T20I games so far and scalped 10 wickets.

Talking about Team India, the Men in Blue will be locking horns against Australia in the T20I series under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill as his deputy.

IND vs AUS T20I series: Fixtures

1st T20I - Canberra (October 29)

2nd T20I - Melbourne (October 31)

3rd T20I - Hobart (November 2)

4th T20I - Gold Coast (November 6)

5th T20I - Brisbane (November 8)

IND vs AUS T20I series: Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Josh Philippe (WK), Tim David, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, and Xavier Bartlett.