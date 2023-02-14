Search icon
Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral

Sharing a photo of Zampa kissing Stoinis on the cheeks, Big Bash League's Twitter page captioned the post, "happy valentine's day," with a loved-up emoji.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral
Photo via KFC Big Bash League Twitter

Today, the whole world is celebrating Valentine's Day, a day to honour our loved ones and make them feel special. While many people share couple photos on Instagram and other social media handles to wish each other a happy valentine's day, Big Bash League's Twitter page has hilariously highlighted the continuing PDA between Australian teammates Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa. 

Check out the post here. 

For the unversed, Zampa and Stoinis both played for Melbourne Stars in BBL 2022-23.

