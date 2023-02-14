Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral

Photo via KFC Big Bash League Twitter

Today, the whole world is celebrating Valentine's Day, a day to honour our loved ones and make them feel special. While many people share couple photos on Instagram and other social media handles to wish each other a happy valentine's day, Big Bash League's Twitter page has hilariously highlighted the continuing PDA between Australian teammates Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

READ | 'When ACU asked me, I said...': India star breaks silence over match-fixing allegations on Mohammed Shami

Sharing a photo of Zampa kissing Stoinis on the cheeks, Big Bash League's Twitter page captioned the post, "happy valentine's day," with a loved-up emoji.

Check out the post here.

For the unversed, Zampa and Stoinis both played for Melbourne Stars in BBL 2022-23.